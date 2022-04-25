Fourth COVID-19 wave may hit Goa in June-July, people must follow mask mandate: Official

The Goa government's expert committee on COVID-19 on Monday advised people to continue wearing face masks when outdoors as a safety protocol and predicted a possible fourth wave of the pandemic in the coastal state in June or July.

Dean of Goa Medical College and Hospital Dr Shivanand Bandekar, the head of the committee who chaired a meeting here, said experts have warned against lowering guard on COVID-19.

He said though the number of daily coronavirus cases has reduced drastically in Goa, there is probability that the fourth wave may hit the state in June or July.

“When there is a virus, it reappears or disappears in a period of four months. We are expecting this phenomenon in June-July after the third wave,” he said.

Bandekar said wearing of face masks in public places is necessary to ensure the infection does not spread and a new wave is brought under control quickly.

During the meeting, he said, the committee members reviewed the preparations to face another coronavirus wave and added the state has enough stock of medicines to deal with any situation.

Bandekar said continuation of the vaccination drive and administration of booster doses are necessary steps to stop another wave from hitting the state. PTI RPS RSY RSY

