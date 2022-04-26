Left Menu

WHO chief says we are 'increasingly blind' on COVID transmission

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 21:40 IST
The head of the World Health Organization on Tuesday urged countries to maintain surveillance of coronavirus infections, saying we are "blind" to how the virus is spreading because of falling testing rates.

"As many countries reduce testing, WHO is receiving less & less information about transmission and sequencing," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference at the U.N. agency's headquarters in Geneva. "This makes us increasingly blind to patterns of transmission and evolution," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

