Guj: 4 of family killed, 2 injured after motorcycle hits bulldozer in Dahod

A labourer, his wife and their two minor sons were killed, while their two other children suffered injuries after their motorcycle hit a bulldozer which suddenly came in their way in Gujarat's Dahod district, police said on Wednesday. The accident took place on Tuesday evening when the six-member family was returning from Jhalod town to Sukhsar after work, they said.

The front loader of the bulldozer engaged at a construction site suddenly fell and came in their way on a state highway in Ghani Khunt village of Fatepura taluka, an official from Sukhsar police station said. The man and his two sons -- aged 4 and 12 -- died on the spot, while his wife succumbed to injuries later in a hospital, he said.

The couple's two daughters -- 8 and 10 years old -- also suffered injuries. The elder girl was grievously hurt, while the younger one received minor injuries. Both of them were undergoing treatment in a hospital, the official said. The bulldozer's driver fled after the accident, he added.

