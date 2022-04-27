Thane logs 8 new COVID-19 cases

Thane has added eight new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection tally in the Maharashtra district to 7,08,987, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,889 and the COVID-19 mortality rate in the district stood at 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,610, while the death toll stands at 3,407, another official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)