Covid: 37 new cases in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-04-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 22:07 IST
Punjab reported 37 new Covid cases on Wednesday that took the infection tally to 7,59,512, according to a medical bulletin issued here.

No Covid-related fatality was reported in the state in the past 24-hours, the bulletin said, adding that the death toll stands at 17,748.

Punjab witnessed 420 cases of COVID-19 with four deaths in April so far, it said.

There were 172 active cases in the state, it said.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported nine followed by five in Hoshiarpur and three each in Jalandhar, Patiala and SBS Nagar, the bulletin said.

Forty-two patients recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 7,41,592, the bulletin said.

Chandigarh reported eight new Covid cases, taking the total count to 92,030, the bulletin said, adding that the number of active cases stands at 60.

No covid-related death was reported in the city. The toll figure stood at 1,165.

