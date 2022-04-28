Senate Democrats urge U.S. Transport chief to develop autonomous vehicle rules
A group of 12 U.S. Senate Democrats on Wednesday urged Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to develop a comprehensive federal framework for autonomous vehicles, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
"We lag behind in shaping a regulatory framework that will foster this innovation while simultaneously protecting and encouraging all of the important benefits we believe autonomous vehicles are capable of delivering," wrote the senators, led by Gary Peters, who chairs a subcommittee on surface transportation.
