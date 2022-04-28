Left Menu

Bengal logs 52 fresh COVID-19 cases

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-04-2022 00:21 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 00:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
West Bengal on Wednesday reported 52 fresh COVID-19 cases, 16 more than the previous day, taking the tally to 20,18,119, a health department bulletin said.

There were no coronavirus fatalities during the day and the death toll remained at 21,201.

As many as 30 people recuperated from the disease since Tuesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 19,96,630, it said.

West Bengal currently has 288 active coronavirus cases. In the last 24 hours, 9,861 samples were tested for COVID-19, pushing the total number of such clinical examinations to 25,019,398, the bulletin added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

