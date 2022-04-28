China's Beijing reports 48 new symptomatic COVID cases for April 27

China's capital Beijing reported 48 new symptomatic and 2 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases for April 27, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Thursday.

The city recorded 31 symptomatic cases a day earlier and three asymptomatic ones, as it began a mass testing programme aimed at containing a new outbreak.

