40 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Telangana on Thursday added 40 fresh cases to its COVID-19 tally, which rose to 7,91,946.

No new fatality due to the infectious disease was reported in the last 24 hours and the toll remained 4,111.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of infections at 21.

According to a medical bulletin, 20 people recuperated from the infection today and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,87,539.

The recovery rate stood at 99.44 per cent. The bulletin said 14,662 samples were tested today. The number of active cases was 296.

