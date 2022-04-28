Left Menu

40 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Telangana on Thursday added 40 fresh cases to its COVID-19 tally, which rose to 7,91,946.No new fatality due to the infectious disease was reported in the last 24 hours and the toll remained 4,111.Hyderabad reported the highest number of infections at 21.According to a medical bulletin, 20 people recuperated from the infection today and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,87,539.The recovery rate stood at 99.44 per cent.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-04-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 23:26 IST
40 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana on Thursday added 40 fresh cases to its COVID-19 tally, which rose to 7,91,946.

No new fatality due to the infectious disease was reported in the last 24 hours and the toll remained 4,111.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of infections at 21.

According to a medical bulletin, 20 people recuperated from the infection today and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,87,539.

The recovery rate stood at 99.44 per cent. The bulletin said 14,662 samples were tested today. The number of active cases was 296.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; All-private astronaut team returns safely from landmark space station visit and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022