TN returning to pre-COVID period in organ donation, transplants: Health Minister

The deceased organ donation scenario in Tamil Nadu has improved since March this year and the state is returning to the pre-COVID-19 period in terms of organ donation and transplants, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian said on Friday.

Though the pandemic affected the deceased organ donation, the state succeeded in improving the donation from March onwards to pre-COVID levels following a series of reviews and workshops, he said.

The Deceased Organ Transplantation programme of Tamil Nadu had received the best performer award from the Central government for six consecutive years till 2020, the minister said in the policy note tabled in the Assembly.

On the DMK government's flagship scheme of saving the lives of accident victims - Innuyir Kappom Nammai Kaakkum 48 scheme, the note said since December 18, 2021, a total of 39,542 road traffic accident patients benefitted till end of March this year.

Tamil Nadu recorded 55,713 road accidents in 2021 of which 14,912 persons died and 17,544 persons sustained grievous injuries. Such accidents have been a persistent problem over a decade accounting to 1,400-1,450 fatal accidents per month, killing 40-45 persons every day in the state, the note said.

Till March end this year, 1,248 camps have been conducted for the benefit of 8,64,934 people through the revived Kalaignarin Varumun Kappom Thittam, another flagship programme originally launched by former chief minister M Karunanidhi in 2006 to prevent diseases and promote health-seeking behaviour among the people.

Also, the note stated that the multi-faceted approach towards improving the health indicators resulted in bringing down the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) from 37 per 1,000 live births in 2005 to 15 per 1,000 live births (Sample Registration System 2019). ''Tamil Nadu is the second best state among the major states in the country in effectively bringing down the infant mortality rate on par with the developed nations,'' it said.

The Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) as per Sustainable Developmental Goal (SDG) for the year 2030, should be brought to less than 70 per lakh live births. But the state has already reached the SDG in 2017-19 itself by reaching 58 per lakh live births, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)