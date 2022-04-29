Health News Roundup: FDA approves Bristol Myers' oral heart disease drug; WHO-backed vaccine resolution wins 24% support at Moderna and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

FDA approves Bristol Myers' oral heart disease drug

Bristol Myers Squibb said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its oral heart disease drug Mavacamten, making it the first cardiac myosin inhibitor to be permitted for use in the country. Mavacamten, which Bristol Myers acquired in its $13 billion buyouts of MyoKardia in 2020, will be used in the treatment of adults with symptomatic New York Heart Association (NYHA) class II-III obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

WHO-backed vaccine resolution wins 24% support at Moderna

A shareholder proposal calling on Moderna Inc to study transferring production of COVID-19 vaccines to less-developed countries won 24% support from investors on Thursday after it received a rare endorsement from the World Health Organization. Proponents say production shifts could help combat the global pandemic. Moderna of Cambridge, Mass. opposed the measure, saying among other things it already maximized its manufacturing capacity with partners, and that poorer countries have declined millions of doses that Moderna was prepared to deliver.

U.S. reports its first human case of H5 bird flu

The first known human case of H5 bird flu in the United States appeared in a person in Colorado, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday. The person tested positive for avian influenza A(H5) virus and was involved in the culling of poultry presumed to have had H5N1 bird flu, the CDC said in a statement.

GSK and SK bioscience's COVID vaccine submitted for S.Korea approval

GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed with SK bioscience has been submitted for regulatory approval in South Korea after positive positive Phase III clinical data, the British drugmaker said on Friday. GSK said that SK bioscience will also apply to the World Health Organization (WHO) for emergency use listing and seek authorizations at individual regulatory agencies around the world.

'Entry only. No exit:' Beijing sees more COVID closures as anger grows in Shanghai

China's capital Beijing closed more businesses and residential compounds on Friday, with authorities ramping up contact tracing to contain a COVID-19 outbreak, while resentment at the month-long lockdown in Shanghai grew. In the finance hub, fenced-in people have been protesting against the lockdown and difficulties in obtaining provisions by banging on pots and pans in the evenings, according to a Reuters witness and residents.

Oklahoma lawmakers pass legislation to outlaw nearly all abortions

The Oklahoma legislature on Thursday approved two bills that would ban virtually all abortions, and both Republican-composed laws would take effect immediately if the governor signs them as he has promised. Oklahoma would become the most restrictive U.S. state for abortions under the bill passed by the state Senate to ban them except in cases of medical emergency, rape or incest. Earlier, the state's House of Representatives approved a separate piece of legislation to ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. The Senate also had previously approved that measure.

S.Korea lifts outdoor mask mandate, incoming gov't concerned

South Korea said on Friday it will lift an outdoor face mask mandate next week in the country's latest step to ease COVID-19 restrictions, despite opposition from the incoming government which labeled the decision "premature". Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said the decision was made as the government could "no longer look away" from the inconveniences experienced by its citizens when the country's virus situation was stabilizing.

Mental health issues in kids rose during the pandemic; awareness and use of COVID treatments is low

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Pandemic linked with mental health issues in kids

South Africa says it may be entering the fifth COVID wave

South Africa may be entering a fifth COVID wave earlier than expected after a sustained rise in infections over the past 14 days that seems to be driven by the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants, health officials and scientists said on Friday. The country that has recorded the most coronavirus cases and deaths on the African continent only exited the fourth wave around January and had predicted a fifth wave could start in May or June, early in the southern hemisphere winter.

AstraZeneca says its COVID shot has market potential despite lower demand

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine still has market potential despite an expected global oversupply of shots and delays in the vaccine's approval in the United States, its chief executive Pascal Soriot said on Friday. Soriot told reporters after AstraZeneca published its first-quarter results that although the focus as now shifted to protection from severe disease in cases of COVID-19, AstraZeneca's shot, which it developed with Britain's Oxford University, is expected to offer durability.

