Madhya Pradesh sees 34 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 118

With the addition of 34 new cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,41,414 on Friday, an official from the state health department said.

At least 11 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 10,30,561, while the toll stood at 10,735 as no casualties were reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

The state currently has 118 active cases, and the positivity rate is at 0.4 per cent, he said.

With 8,002 samples examined during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has risen to 2,90,75,721, the official added.

As per an official release, 11,76,64,870 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, of which 55,040 jabs were given on Friday.

