Britain's UKHSA says hepatitis cases in children rises to 145
Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2022 00:01 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 00:01 IST
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Friday it has identified a further 34 confirmed hepatitis cases in children since April 25, bringing the total number of cases to 145.
The agency said 10 children have received liver transplants and no children have died.
