J-K: First-of-its-kind laparoscopic skill lab introduced at JNLM Hospital in Srinagar

The Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial (JNLM) Hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Rainawari became the first hospital in the Union Territory where an Endo (Laparoscopic) Skill Lab has been introduced for enhancing the endoscopic surgical skills of the medical professionals. Dr Abdul Rouf, the medical superintendent at the hospital told ANI on Friday that despite the other 18 kinds of schemes related to medical, it is a one-of-a-kind training programme undertaken by the Directorate of Health Services of Kashmir.

Claiming that the training will definitely help surgeons in laparoscopic surgeries, Rouf asserted, "We regularly try to upgrade the training skills of our medical professionals. The JLNM has started this initiative for training procedure of surgeons, gynaecologists and laparoscopic." Calling it a 'trend' in the field of surgery and medicine, Rouf added," they (professionals) are shifting from open surgeries to laparoscopic ones. Since this kind of surgery is being conducted by everybody in the hospitals at the sub-district level, hence providing training here (in the wet lab with dummies) will enhance their skills."

"The project was initially launched with the aim to train the doctors and para-medical staff in JLNM, but soon doctors from other hospitals will be called for the training," he said while mentioning the intention to train all surgeons in the valley. Dr Akhter Ahmad talked about his experiences during the days of training. He said, "When we used to go for the training, we had to look after other prospects of finances as well, including travel and accommodation, but now since it is a training centre- within the reach- it has significantly reduced the travel and accommodation expense of doctors and trainers."

The lab is well-equipped with monitor displays that show an internal image of the patient's organ undergoing surgery and hence will emphasize more on enhancing the eye-hand coordination of the doctor for a quicker and more accurate surgery. After this (JLNM) hospital, the directorate of health services is planning to set more such labs up in the valley for providing benefits to more and more health professionals by introducing them to the new technology. (ANI)

