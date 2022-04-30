Left Menu

Mumbai sees 94 COVID-19 cases, no death; 71 recoveries leave active tally at 609

Updated: 30-04-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 20:41 IST
Mumbai sees 94 COVID-19 cases, no death; 71 recoveries leave active tally at 609
Mumbai on Saturday recorded 94 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 10,59,822, while the death toll increased by one to touch 19,563, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official.

Till now, 10,39,650 patients have been discharged post recovery, including 71 during the day, leaving the megapolis with 609 active cases.

BMC data showed Mumbai's recovery rate was 98 per cent, and its caseload doubling time stood at 8,769 days.

As per BMC data, 1,68,94,762 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the city so far, including 9,316 during the day.

