UK PM Johnson speaks to Ukraine's Zelensky; discusses evacuation of people from Mariupol

Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the progress of the UN effort to evacuate people from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol during a talk with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, an official statement said.

During the interaction, Johnson also offered the UK's ''continued economic and humanitarian support” to Ukraine, it said.

“The prime minister reiterated that he is more committed than ever to reinforcing Ukraine and ensuring (Russian President Vladimir) Putin fails, noting how hard the Ukrainians are fighting for their freedom,'' Johnson's Downing Street office said.

“He confirmed that the UK will continue to provide additional military aid to give the Ukrainians the equipment they needed to defend themselves,'' the statement said.

The United Nations has been attempting to broker an evacuation in the port city where some 1,00,000 civilians remain. Up to 1,000 civilians are living beneath a Soviet-era steel plant in Mariupol, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukraine has not said how many fighters are also in the plant, but the Russians put the number at about 2,000.

