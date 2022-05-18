Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID booster shot for young children

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized the use of a booster shot of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11, making everyone in the country over the age of 5 eligible for a third shot. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still needs to sign off on the shots before they can be administered.

Polls close in North Carolina in Senate primary that tests Trump clout

Polls closed on Tuesday evening in North Carolina, where voters were selecting nominees in a critical U.S. Senate race, while Pennsylvania residents were still casting ballots in Senate and gubernatorial races that present another test of former President Donald Trump's sway with Republicans. President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats are fighting to retain their slim majorities in the House of Representatives and Senate in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Democrats in both states are vying to win Senate seats being vacated by retiring Republicans.

Dallas hair salon shooting suspect had delusions about Asians, police say

A Dallas man suspected of shooting three women in the city's Koreatown neighborhood last week harbored delusions about Asian people, police officials said on Tuesday, as the FBI launched a hate crime investigation into the attack. Police identified the suspect as Jeremy Theron Smith, 36, and booked him on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Smith, who is Black, was being held at Dallas County jail.

As U.S. COVID-19 cases rise, so does demand for antivirals

Rising COVID-19 cases are driving up the use of therapeutics, with Pfizer Inc's oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid seeing a 315% jump over the past four weeks, U.S. health officials said on Tuesday. The increase in U.S. cases and hospitalizations is starting to affect recommendations on behavior, with New York City, the nation's most populous city, advising stricter mask usage but stopping short of new mandates. Apple has scrapped return to office plans.

Michigan judge blocks enforcement of state's pre-Roe v. Wade abortion ban

A Michigan judge on Tuesday granted a temporary injunction to block the enforcement of a state abortion ban, which might have taken effect if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the Roe v. Wade precedent that legalized abortion nationwide. A Michigan Court of Claims judge in Lansing sided with women's healthcare provider Planned Parenthood in its lawsuit against the state seeking to stop the potential enforcement of the ban, which was enacted in 1931 and rendered unconstitutional in 1973.

Where's the beef? McDonald's, Wendy's are sued over burger sizes

Justin Chimienti thought the Big Mac he bought at McDonald's and the Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger he bought at Wendy's would be as big and juicy as advertised. He says they were not, and now he is suing the fast-food chains.

South Carolina governor signs transgender sports ban

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster this week signed a bill banning transgender athletes from playing school sports that match their gender identity, joining a number of Republican-led states that have enacted similar laws this year.

The "Save Women's Sports Act" first cleared the state's House of Representatives last month after the Republican majority outlasted an estimated 1,000 amendments to the bill put forward by Democrats seeking to stall it. It passed the Republican-controlled Senate earlier this month.

U.S. traffic deaths in 2021 jump to highest number since 2005

U.S. traffic deaths jumped 10.5% in 2021 to 42,915, regulators said on Tuesday in a preliminary estimate, marking the highest number killed on American roads in a single-year since 2005. The yearly increase is the highest reported since the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) began using its current traffic fatality tracking system in 1975.

U.S. lawmakers unveil FDA emergency funds bill to address baby formula shortage

U.S. House Democrats on Tuesday unveiled a bill to provide $28 million in emergency funds to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to help it respond to a nationwide shortage of infant formula and strengthen supervision of the industry. The funds would provide the FDA with the resources to prevent fraudulent products from being placed on shelves, a House Appropriations Committee statement said.

U.S. Justice Dept requests Jan 6 committee transcripts -panel chair

The U.S. Department of Justice asked the House of Representatives committee investigating last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol to turn over some transcripts from interviews conducted as part of its probe, the panel's chairman said on Tuesday. Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson told reporters that the department had asked for the transcripts but the panel had not agreed to turn them over.

