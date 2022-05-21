India logs 2,323 new COVID cases, 25 deaths

India registered 2,323 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total active caseload to 14,996 stated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. The daily positivity rate of the country is 0.47 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.51 per cent.

A total of 2,346 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of people who have recovered stands at 4,25,94,801. India's recovery rate is now at 98.75 per cent. The country also reported 25 COVID-related fatalities, increasing the total reported death count to 5,24,348.

India conducted 4,99,382 COVID tests in the last 24 hours. A total of 84.63 crores of COVID tests have been conducted so far. Meanwhile, India administered a total of 15,32,383 doses in the last 24 hours, which brings the total tally of doses administered to 1,92,12,96,720.

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 191.96 crore. According to the data given by Union Health Ministry, more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs and over 16.72 crore unutilized vaccine doses are still available with them. (ANI)

