Left Menu

India logs 2,323 new COVID cases, 25 deaths

India registered 2,323 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total active caseload to 14,996 stated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 12:57 IST
India logs 2,323 new COVID cases, 25 deaths
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India registered 2,323 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total active caseload to 14,996 stated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. The daily positivity rate of the country is 0.47 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.51 per cent.

A total of 2,346 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of people who have recovered stands at 4,25,94,801. India's recovery rate is now at 98.75 per cent. The country also reported 25 COVID-related fatalities, increasing the total reported death count to 5,24,348.

India conducted 4,99,382 COVID tests in the last 24 hours. A total of 84.63 crores of COVID tests have been conducted so far. Meanwhile, India administered a total of 15,32,383 doses in the last 24 hours, which brings the total tally of doses administered to 1,92,12,96,720.

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 191.96 crore. According to the data given by Union Health Ministry, more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs and over 16.72 crore unutilized vaccine doses are still available with them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea hails 'good results' on COVID as fever cases pass 2 million and more

Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022