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Trump Administration Targets Race-Based Admissions at Medical Schools

The Trump administration has launched investigations into how race is considered in admissions at three medical schools, signaling increased scrutiny on universities. The Justice Department is probing Stanford, Ohio State, and UC San Diego for potential discrimination, seeking extensive admissions data. This follows a broader Trump effort to challenge affirmative action policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-03-2026 04:49 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 04:49 IST
Trump Administration Targets Race-Based Admissions at Medical Schools
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The Trump administration is intensifying its examination of race considerations in university admissions by investigating three prominent medical schools: Stanford University, Ohio State University, and the University of California, San Diego.

The Justice Department, led by Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon, announced the inquiries on the platform X, scrutinizing whether these institutions engage in discriminatory practices. The administration has previously questioned the role of race in undergraduate admissions, pushing colleges to comply with a 2023 Supreme Court ruling against affirmative action.

In response, Ohio State and UC San Diego have stated their commitment to adhering to legal anti-discrimination frameworks. Stanford School of Medicine emphasized their stance against unlawful discrimination. Meanwhile, the wider debate continues as Democratic attorneys general challenge new federal demands to exclude race in admissions processes.

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