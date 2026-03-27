Bosnia Triumphs in Thriller: Dzeko Leads Way to World Cup Playoffs

On Thursday, Bosnia and Herzegovina achieved a remarkable victory over Wales, securing their spot in the World Cup playoff finals after a 4-2 penalty shootout victory. The match, initially deadlocked at 1-1, saw veteran striker Edin Dzeko score a dramatic late equaliser to keep Bosnia's hopes alive.

Wales took the lead when Daniel James unleashed a powerful 25-meter shot past Bosnia's keeper, Nikola Vasilj. Despite Wales' dominance, Bosnia's teenager Kerim Alajbegovic remained composed, scoring the decisive penalty to cement their spot in the finals against Italy.

The tense encounter was marked by missed chances and heated exchanges, most notably a verbal clash between Dzeko and Wales' coach, Craig Bellamy. Bosnia's fans celebrated, knowing they are unbeaten against Wales in five games, with the upcoming clash against Italy offering a chance for World Cup glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)