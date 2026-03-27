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New Battleground: Shifting Frontlines in Eastern Ukraine

Russia claims to have taken control of the village of Sheviakivka in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces reportedly reclaimed a village in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The conflict continues amid a breakdown in peace talks, with Ukraine targeting to fend off anticipated Russian offensives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 04:48 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 04:48 IST
New Battleground: Shifting Frontlines in Eastern Ukraine
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Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Thursday that its forces had seized control of the village of Sheviakivka, marking another step in its gradual progression through Ukraine's eastern territories, specifically in the northeastern Kharkiv region.

The Ukrainian military did not acknowledge this reported change in control of the village located along the Russian border. However, a paratroop unit in Ukraine declared the recapture of a village in the Dnipropetrovsk region, reversing a previous Russian control.

These developments arise against the backdrop of expected renewed Russian offensives and stalled peace negotiations supported by the U.S. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a recent interview, indicated U.S. security guarantees hinge on concessions involving the Donbas region, the core areas under contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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