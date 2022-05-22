Left Menu

Austria's first case of monkeypox confirmed, Vienna health authority says

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 22-05-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 22-05-2022 21:08 IST
Austria's first case of monkeypox has been confirmed, Vienna's health authority said on Sunday after reporting the case as suspected.

"Suspected case of pox viruses confirmed," the health authority said on Twitter https://twitter.com/wiengesundheit/status/1528394719377735681?s=20&t=VsvYmcSS3-ONWpycSsPqvg, adding that the male patient had tested positive for the viruses and given his symptoms it was safe to assume it was monkeypox. He was taken to a city hospital on Sunday with fever and skin lesions, it said.

