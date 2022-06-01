Airports across Europe have struggled to cope with a post-pandemic rebound in demand. British airports are facing a particularly difficult week as a school holiday is combined with a long public holiday weekend to mark Queen Elizabeth's 70 years on the throne. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Shanghai sprung back to life on Wednesday after two months of a ruthless COVID-19 lockdown, with people cramming into trains and buses to go back to work. * Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi has tested positive for COVID-19 and is recuperating at home, the ministry said on Wednesday.

* North Korea has made progress in its fight against drought, and rice planting is under way nationwide even as the country ramps up efforts to tame its unprecedented coronavirus wave, state media said. EUROPE

* Almost 10 times as many tourists visited Spain in April compared to the same month last year, spending close to the amount that foreign visitors did before COVID-19, National Statistics Institute data showed. * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing the growing threat of a confidence vote as two more lawmakers suggested they had lost faith in his government over a series of illegal parties at his Downing Street office during COVID-19 lockdowns.

* Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic said it is reviewing an application from pharmaceutical company Pfizer for a new dosage recommendation for a COVID-19 booster shot for children. AMERICAS

* Cases in the Americas increased 10.4% last week from the previous one, but countries must also pay attention to a rise in other respiratory viruses in the region, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A COVID-19 vaccine candidate from China's Walvax Biotechnology using mRNA technology triggered a stronger antibody response against the Omicron variant as a booster dose than Sinovac's shot, clinical trial data showed. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global growth in factory activity slowed in May as China's strict coronavirus curbs and Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted supply chains and dampened demand. * Oil prices firmed on Wednesday after European Union leaders agreed to a partial and phased ban on Russian oil and as China ended its COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai.

* Ireland's unemployment rate fell to 4.7% in May from 4.8% a month earlier to return to the level it stood at before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, data from the Central Statistics Office showed. (Compiled by Dina Kartit and Shailesh Kuber ; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Grant McCool, Sriraj Kalluvila and Alison Williams)

