Pfizer seeks U.S. authorization of COVID vaccine for young children

Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech have completed the filing with the U.S. drugs regulator seeking authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine in children under 5 years of age.

The companies filed data with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration showing three lower-dose shots of the vaccine generated a strong immune response in children as young as 6 months of age.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)