Pfizer seeks U.S. authorization of COVID vaccine for young children
Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 17:34 IST
Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech have completed the filing with the U.S. drugs regulator seeking authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine in children under 5 years of age.
The companies filed data with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration showing three lower-dose shots of the vaccine generated a strong immune response in children as young as 6 months of age.
