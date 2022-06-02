Left Menu

France says number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33

The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in France has risen to 33 from 17 earlier this week, health authorities said on Thursday. The Sante Publique France (SPF) health body said there were 33 cases as of June 1, of which 24 were in the Paris/Ile-de-France region. That compared to 17 confirmed cases as of May 30.

Monkeypox is a virus that can cause symptoms including fever, aches and a distinctive bumpy rash. More than 550 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported by at least 30 countries, outside of Africa where the virus is typically found, according to the World Health Organization.

