Latvia records first case of monkeypox
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 03-06-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 14:38 IST
- Country:
- Norway
Latvia has recorded its first confirmed case of monkeypox, the government's Center for Disease Prevention and Control said in a statement on Friday.
The patient, who was under 50 years of age, was infected abroad, the agency said.
Also Read: Latvia welcomes EU ban on most Russian oil
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Latvia
Advertisement