Latvia welcomes EU ban on most Russian oil

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 31-05-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 31-05-2022 13:20 IST
Krisjanis Karins Image Credit: Facebook (@karinskrisjanis)
Latvia's Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins praised on Tuesday the European Union's deal to ban most Russian oil imports, saying the bloc moved together on the sixth package of sanctions to starve Moscow of money to wage war against Ukraine.

"We move as quickly as we can move altogether to make it more difficult for Russia to fund this war of aggression in Ukraine," Karins said after the 27 national leaders sealed a deal in the wee hours on Tuesday, overcoming Hungarian resistance.

