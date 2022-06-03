Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya thanks media for crucial role during COVID Pandemic

"For a Samruddh Bharat, we need a Swasthya Bharat and for a Swasthya Bharat, we need Swasthya Nagrik. Health has been positioned at the centre-stage by PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, and several health initiatives are being taken up by the Union Government. India is also ready to for a leading global to provide healthcare services through the "Health in India" and 'Heal by India' initiatives". This was stated by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare today as he interacted with officials of regional Press Information Bureau (PIB), Doordarshan (DD), All India Radio (AIR) and various regional health journalists. The online session was attended by more than 150 officers and regional health journalists from all states.

At the outset, Union Health Minister thanked the media for their crucial role during the COVID Pandemic. He said that in such testing times, media persons rose to the occasion in fighting the infodemic by providing factual information, ward off myths and fears, and address the dual issues of vaccine eagerness and vaccine hesitancy. Signifying the proactive role played by the officials of PIB, DD News, AIR News and media personnel during the Covid crisis, he said that it is not just the government's efforts but 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayaas' that has made us execute one of the largest and most successful vaccination programmes in the world. He expressed deep condolences for the journalists who lost their lives during this period.

He further emphasized, "Democracy's fourth pillar-Media- has set a high standard in demonstrating their potential during the pandemic." He urged to spread the message that for a Samruddh Bharat, we need a Swasthya Bharat and for a Swasthya Bharat, we need Swasthya Nagrik. "We have started the second phase of Har Ghar Dastak for encouraging the masses towards full vaccination coverage. I seek your support in carrying the message of full COVID vaccination to the masses", he said. Union Health Minister urged media to support the ongoing efforts of TB elimination, cataract, telemedicine and eSanjeevani and various other initiatives of the Ministry at the regional level and motivate citizens to come forward in large numbers and become a part of these campaigns enthusiastically through Jan Bhagidaari.

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said that India considers health as a Seva and the country is ready to take a leading global role for providing healthcare services to the world through its trained and competent manpower. He said that India is at a key inflexion point of not just 'Heal in India' through its vibrant medical value tourism, but also 'Heal by India', where our medical professionals can be used to serve not just our country but at the global level.

A detailed presentation with a focus on Covid-19 pandemic management, Covid-19 Vaccination Journey covering the key milestones and current status, Har Ghar Dastak Campaign, India's support to Global Vaccination Efforts under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, CoWIN as a Global Good and the critical role of media in ensuring effective communication with the community during Covid-19 management was made by Shri Lav Agarwal, Jt. Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

The participants shared their experiences, best practices from the States, challenges they face in the field and innovative suggestions.

(With Inputs from PIB)