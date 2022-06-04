Left Menu

China reports 171 new COVID cases for June 3 vs 157 a day earlier

That compares with 157 new cases a day earlier - 37 symptomatic and 120 asymptomatic, which China counts separately. There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's death at 5,226. As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed 224,254 cases with symptoms.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-06-2022 06:56 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 06:56 IST
China reports 171 new COVID cases for June 3 vs 157 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China recorded 171 new coronavirus cases on June 3, of which 46 were symptomatic and 125 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday. That compares with 157 new cases a day earlier - 37 symptomatic and 120 asymptomatic, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, leaving the nation's death at 5,226. As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed 224,254 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported five new local symptomatic cases, down from eight a day earlier, and one new local asymptomatic cases, down from seven, according to the local government.

Shanghai reported five new local symptomatic cases, down from eight, and nine new local asymptomatic cases versus eight the previous day, local government data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
3
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States
4
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022