Chhattisgarh sees 5 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 64

Chhattisgarh on Saturday recorded five COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 11,52,492, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,034, an official said. The five cases included two in Raipur and one in Raigarh at a positivity rate of 0.19 per cent, while no new COVID-19 case was reported in 24 districts, he said. The number of recoveries reached 11,38,394 after 12 persons completed home isolation, leaving the state with an active tally of 64, the official said. With 2,567 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests went up to 1,77,51,431, he added. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,52,492, new cases 5, death toll 14,034, recovered 11,38,394, active cases 64, today tests 2,567, total tests 1,77,51,431.

