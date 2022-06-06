Left Menu

COVID cases rise in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, officials caution people to wear masks

With the number of COVID cases witnessing a sudden spike in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the health officials in the city have cautioned the people to wear masks and follow COVID guidelines.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 06-06-2022 04:54 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 04:54 IST
COVID cases rise in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, officials caution people to wear masks
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the number of COVID cases witnessing a sudden spike in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the health officials in the city have cautioned the people to wear masks and follow COVID guidelines. The city has reported 36 cases in the last three days.

According to the bulletin that was released, 11 persons tested positive on Saturday while 13 tested positive on Friday and 12 on Thursday. Nearly 6 per cent of the total number of COVID samples being tested daily are found to be positive.

The active cases in the city stand at 58. Speaking to ANI on the issue on Sunday, Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr BS Setiya raised concerns over the spike in cases.

"This is a matter of concern. We need to be alert. The people should follow the COVID guidelines. It was advised in Maharashtra to wear mask as the number of cases are increasing there also. There are some patients with comorbidities who are admitted to the hospital. Most of the patients are in the home isolation," he said. Meanwhile, The COVID-19 cases in India have crossed the 4,000-mark for the second time in the past four days on Sunday, as the country logged 4,270 fresh infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

On Friday, after nearly three months, the daily tally of COVID-19 cases in India had crossed the 4,000-mark with the country recording 4,041 fresh infections. However, the country reported a marginal dip yesterday with 3,962 new COVID cases. With this, India's active COVID caseload stands at 24,052, constituting 1.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The daily positivity rate of 1.03 per cent was observed in the last 24 hours, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 0.84 per cent, the health ministry informed today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

KLM cancels all Saturday's flights from European destinations to Schiphol

 Netherlands
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022