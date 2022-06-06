Left Menu

Goa records 30 COVID-19 cases; expert committee to meet on Jun 9 to review situation

The state now has 274 active cases.At least 523 swab samples were tested on Monday, taking the total number of tests carried out in the state to 19,55,717.On June 9, Dean of Goa Medical College and Hospital Dr Shivanand Bandekar would chair a meeting of the expert committee, an official release said.The committee will discuss the positivity rate and if any interventions are needed under present circumstances.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-06-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 22:18 IST
The Goa government's Expert Committee on COVID-19 will meet on June 9 to decide if the government needs to intervene in view of the current COVID-19 situation.

The state on Monday recorded 30 new coronavirus infections which raised the caseload to 2,46,053, the health department said. The state reported no new deaths.

As many as 18 patients recovered during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,41,947.

The death toll remained unchanged at 3,832. The state now has 274 active cases.

At least 523 swab samples were tested on Monday, taking the total number of tests carried out in the state to 19,55,717.

On June 9, Dean of Goa Medical College and Hospital Dr Shivanand Bandekar would chair a meeting of the expert committee, an official release said.

The committee will discuss the positivity rate and if any interventions are needed under present circumstances. It will also discuss the status of vaccination drive. Goa's COVID-19 figures: Total cases 2,46,053, New cases 30, Death toll 3,832 (no change), Discharged 2,41,947, Active cases 274, Samples tested to date 19,55,717.

