Guinea reports first H5N1 bird flu outbreaks on farms - OIE

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-06-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 15:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Guinea has reported six outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, on farms in the western part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday.

The outbreaks were the first ones reported in Guinea and were mostly found at laying hen farms, the Paris-based body said, quoting information from Guinean health authorities.

A total of 120,478 poultry died or were killed because of the outbreaks, they said.

