Left Menu

German vaccine authority recommends Imvanex for adults at risk of monkeypox

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-06-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 17:50 IST
German vaccine authority recommends Imvanex for adults at risk of monkeypox
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's vaccine advisory committee recommends that people over 18 who have been exposed to or are at increased risk of monkeypox infection receive Bavarian Nordic's Imvanex vaccine, it said on Thursday.

Those at increased risk of monkeypox include men who have sex with multiple male partners and infectious disease lab workers, the committee, known as STIKO, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022