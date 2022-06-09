German vaccine authority recommends Imvanex for adults at risk of monkeypox

Germany's vaccine advisory committee recommends that people over 18 who have been exposed to or are at increased risk of monkeypox infection receive Bavarian Nordic's Imvanex vaccine, it said on Thursday.

Those at increased risk of monkeypox include men who have sex with multiple male partners and infectious disease lab workers, the committee, known as STIKO, said.

