Maha: Nagpur logs 43 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 102

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-06-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 17:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
With the addition of 43 new cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nagpur district reached 5,77,976 on Friday, an official said.

The district saw a rise in infections after recording cases in single digits over the last several months.

Of the latest cases, 29 were reported in Nagpur city, 11 were from rural areas and three patients were from outside the district, he said.

The toll remained steady at 10,338, as no fresh casualties were reported, the official said, adding that the district is currently left with 102 active cases.

With 2,326 samples examined during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the district reached 54,28,226, it was stated.

