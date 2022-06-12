Beijing's bar-linked COVID outbreak is 'ferocious', official says

A COVID-19 outbreak linked to a bar in China's capital Beijing is "ferocious", local government spokesman Xu Hejian said at a news conference on Sunday.

Some 166 cases have been linked so far to the outbreak at the Chaoyang Heaven Supermarket Bar, which emerged last week.

Authorities reported 33 new cases on Sunday as of 3 p.m. (0700 GMT). The capital has reported 1,997 local COVID cases since April 22.

