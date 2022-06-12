Beijing's bar-linked COVID outbreak is 'ferocious', official says
Reuters | Shenzhen | Updated: 12-06-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 14:21 IST
- Country:
- China
A COVID-19 outbreak linked to a bar in China's capital Beijing is "ferocious", local government spokesman Xu Hejian said at a news conference on Sunday.
Some 166 cases have been linked so far to the outbreak at the Chaoyang Heaven Supermarket Bar, which emerged last week.
Authorities reported 33 new cases on Sunday as of 3 p.m. (0700 GMT). The capital has reported 1,997 local COVID cases since April 22.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Beijing to relax COVID curbs in some areas from Sunday
Health News Roundup: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland; Beijing to relax COVID curbs in some areas from Sunday and more
WRAPUP 2-Shanghai edges towards COVID reopening as Beijing plans to ease curbs
WRAPUP 2-Shanghai edges towards COVID reopening as Beijing plans to ease curbs
WRAPUP 1-Shanghai takes further steps towards reopening, Beijing eases COVID curbs