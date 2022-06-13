British journalist, indigenous expert found dead in Brazil -report

The bodies of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, who had been missing for more than a week in Brazil's Amazon jungle, were found on Monday, news outlet G1 reported on Monday, quoting Phillips' wife.

On Sunday, clothing belonging to Pereira had been found, including a health identification card in his name, and a backpack with clothes belonging to Phillips, along with the boots of both men. Authorities have not yet confirmed the news that the bodies have been found, G1 said.

Witnesses have said they saw Pereira and Phillips, a freelance reporter who has written for the Guardian and the Washington Post, traveling down that river on Sunday 5 June. The two men were on a reporting trip in the remote jungle area near the border with Peru and Colombia which is home to the world's largest number of uncontacted indigenous people. The wild and lawless region has lured cocaine-smuggling gangs, along with illegal loggers, miners, and hunters.

