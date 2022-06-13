FACTBOX-Monkeypox cases around the world

More than 30 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases approach 1,500, most of them in Europe.

Monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in west and central Africa and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere. Below is a list of non-endemic countries that have so far reported suspected or confirmed cases, in alphabetical order:

ASIA-PACIFIC * AUSTRALIA, which on May 20 reported its first case, had confirmed eight as of June 10.

EUROPE * AUSTRIA confirmed its first case on May 22.

* BELGIUM detected its first two cases on May 20 and a total of 24 by June 8. * CZECH REPUBLIC detected its first case on May 24, reaching a total of six as of June 2.

* DENMARK confirmed its first case on May 23 and a total of three as of June 3. * FINLAND, which reported first case on May 27, had confirmed three as of June 8.

* FRANCE had confirmed 91 cases by June 9. * GERMANY reported its first case on May 20 and a total of 165 by June 10.

* GIBRALTAR confirmed its first case on June 1. * GREECE detected its first case on June 8 and confirmed a second on June 12.

* HUNGARY confirmed its first case on May 31 and reached a total of three by June 10. * ICELAND diagnosed two cases on June 8 in initial tests, pending confirmation from foreign testing. Local health authority expects the primary diagnosis to be correct.

* IRELAND had confirmed nine cases as of June 8, with first on May 28. * ITALY had detected 29 cases as of June 9, since its first on May 19.

* LATVIA confirmed its first case on June 3, a second on June 8. * MALTA reported one case on June 2.

* The NETHERLANDS, which reported its first case on May 20, had confirmed 60 as of June 9. * NORWAY reported its first case on May 31.

* POLAND reported first case on June 10. * PORTUGAL confirmed 18 new cases on June 9, bringing its total to 209.

* SLOVENIA has reported a total of six cases since its first one on May 24. * SPAIN had confirmed 275 cases by June 10.

* SWEDEN confirmed its first case on May 19 and a total of six by June 8. * SWITZERLAND had confirmed a total of 14 cases as of June 10, with first on May 21.

* The UNITED KINGDOM had 470 confirmed cases as of June 9, including 452 in England, 12 in Scotland, two in Northern Ireland and four in Wales. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

* ISRAEL had reported four cases as of June 9, with its first on May 21. * MOROCCO reported its first case on June 2.

* The UNITED ARAB EMIRATES had reported a total of 13 infections since its first on May 24. AMERICAS

* ARGENTINA had two confirmed cases as of June 2. * BRAZIL had confirmed three cases as of June 12, with first on June 8.

* CANADA had confirmed 112 infections as of June 9. * MEXICO confirmed its first case on May 28.

* The UNITED STATES had confirmed 49 cases in 12 states and the District of Colombia by June 10. * VENEZUELA confirmed first case on June 12.

Sources: Data from World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Reuters stories, releases from local authorities (Compiled by Andrey Sychev, Louise Rasmussen and Alizee Degorce in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi and Bill Berkrot)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)