U.S. Health Secretary Becerra tests positive for COVID

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning after taking an antigen test, the department said in a statement, adding he was experiencing mild symptoms.

Becerra was not considered a close contact of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the health department said.

Becerra was fully vaccinated and boosted against coronavirus. He last tested positive in May.

