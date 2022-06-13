Left Menu

U.S. Health Secretary Becerra tests positive for COVID

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-06-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 23:13 IST
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning after taking an antigen test, the department said in a statement, adding he was experiencing mild symptoms.

Becerra was not considered a close contact of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the health department said.

Becerra was fully vaccinated and boosted against coronavirus. He last tested positive in May.

