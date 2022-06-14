Left Menu

WHO set to decide if monkeypox represents health emergency

Updated: 14-06-2022 19:13 IST
WHO set to decide if monkeypox represents health emergency
The World Health Organization will convene an emergency committee on Thursday next week to assess whether the monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern.

That is the highest level of warning issued by the U.N. agency, which currently applies only to the COVID-19 pandemic and polio.

There have been 1,600 confirmed and 1,500 suspected cases of monkeypox this year and 72 deaths, WHO said, in 39 countries, including the countries where the virus usually spreads.

