WTO draft IP deal on COVID vaccines 'very good': UK minister

Britain, one of the main opponents to waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, praised a draft agreement and expressed hope that a deal would be reached at the World Trade Organization this week. "We've got to a text which I think is very good.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 14-06-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 21:26 IST
Britain, one of the main opponents to waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, praised a draft agreement and expressed hope that a deal would be reached at the World Trade Organization this week.

"We've got to a text which I think is very good. "I think some of the concerns early on have been alleviated," Anne-Marie Trevelyan told Reuters on the sidelines of a four-day WTO ministerial meeting in Geneva.

"We are in the final throws of one word here, one word there. I am hopeful that we will land something that is good," she added.

