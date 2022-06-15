Left Menu

Mumbai logs nearly 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, highest since Jan 23

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-06-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 18:58 IST
Mumbai logs nearly 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, highest since Jan 23
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 2,293 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count since January 23, and one fresh death linked to the infection, the city civic body said.

With these additions, the tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 10,85,882, while the death toll increased to 19,576, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin.

The metropolis has crossed the 2,000 daily case mark after almost five months.

On January 23, Mumbai had logged 2,550 COVID-19 cases and 13 fatalities.

The financial capital had recorded 1,724 cases and two deaths due to the disease on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022