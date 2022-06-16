IMF urges Zambia creditors to give debt assurances to unlock programme

The International Monetary Fund urged Zambia's creditors on Thursday to give assurances on their treatment of the southern African country's debt to unlock an IMF support program and boost economic recovery.

Zambia is due to hold its first meeting with official creditors on Thursday, as it seeks relief on its more than $17 billion of external debt. The meeting will be virtual, with creditors meeting in Paris and Zambian officials joining online. A spokesperson for Zambia's government said it was expected to start around 1100 GMT.

The debt restructuring is being done under a new common framework supported by the Group of 20 major economies and is being closely watched, as it will likely set precedents for other similarly distressed countries. Under the G20 framework, the priority is meant to be on maturity extensions on debt, while haircuts are reserved for exceptional cases, and officials involved in the negotiations have not said which type of restructuring is on the table.

At the center of the support program for Zambia is a $1.4 billion three-year extended credit facility that was agreed upon at the IMF staff-level in December. IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh visited Zambia on Wednesday to discuss the country's program, which Zambian officials hope to start in September.

During a joint news conference with Sayeh on Wednesday, Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said major creditors were willing to discuss debt restructuring as part of efforts to end a debt crisis that spurred Africa's first pandemic-era default. Sayeh said on Thursday: "We are encouraged by the news that the official creditor committee will meet today to begin deliberations on Zambia's request for a debt treatment under the G20 Common Framework."

She described Zambia's implementation of its economic program as impressive, and said could achieve the goal of restoring macroeconomic stability while laying the foundations for more inclusive growth. Zambia's efforts to impose discipline on public spending include cutting a non-discretionary subsidy on the consumption of fuel and slashing handouts to agriculture, but also re-directing some of that money onto education and health spending - moves which Sayeh welcomed in her statement.

"We urge creditors to provide financing assurances as soon as possible, as they are needed before staff can put forward Zambia's program for consideration by the IMF Executive Board," she said. Zambia defaulted in November 2020 after an economic downturn triggered by COVID-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions.

Zambia's foreign debt is owed to bondholders, sovereign bilateral lenders, and multilateral institutions.