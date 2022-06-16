At 4,255, Maha logs highest COVID-19 cases in over 4 months; 3 die, active tally tops 20,000

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 4,255 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily count since February 12, while three more patients succumbed to the infection even as the active tally crossed the 20,000-mark, the state health department said.

With these additions, the state's overall COVID-19 tally rose to 79,23,697, while the death toll increased to 1,47,880, the department said in a bulletin.

A day before, the state had recorded 4,024 new cases and two deaths linked to the infection.

The fresh tally of 4,255 was the highest since February 12 when the state had recorded 4,359 COVID-19 cases.

As many as 2,879 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the state since previous evening, pushing up their cumulative count to 77,55,183 and leaving the state with 20,634 active cases, the bulletin said.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 97.87 per cent.

Nandurbar is the only district in the state which does not have active cases currently.

Two more cases of B.A.5 sub-variant of COVID-19 were reported in the state on Thursday, the health department said.

According to a report of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), the two patients were detected in Nagpur.

One of them was a 29-year-old male, while other was a 54-year-old female and they had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 6 and 9, respectively, the report said.

''Both are vaccinated and recovered in home isolation. With this, the total number of B.A.4 and B.A.5 variant cases found in the state reached 19,'' the bulletin said.

Mumbai reported 2,366 fresh COVID-19 cases and two fatalities, while Raigad district reported the third death linked to the respiratory illness in the last 24 hours, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state stood at 1.86 per cent.

The department said 44,695 coronavirus tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 8,14,72,916.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 79,23,697; fresh cases 4,255; death toll 1,47,880, recoveries 77,55,183; active cases 20,634; total tests 8,14,72,916.

