Left Menu

Many opted for rapid antigen test or didn't get tested in last 1 month in Delhi-NCR: NGO

The fresh infections pushed Delhis Covid case tally to 19,22,089 while the death toll rose to 26,232, the department said in its bulletin.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 17:29 IST
Many opted for rapid antigen test or didn't get tested in last 1 month in Delhi-NCR: NGO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Despite a spike in coronavirus cases, a large number of people in Delhi and neighboring cities in the last month either refrained from undergoing tests or opted for a simple rapid antigen test after they showed Covid-like symptoms, a health NGO has claimed.

Coronavirus cases are again rising across most of the country, and NCR cities are also experiencing yet another surge.

''With 1,500-1,800 daily reported cases just in Delhi and another 600-1,000 recorded in NCR cities, many are questioning if these reported cases are estimating the spread of COVID-19 accurately,'' LocalCircles said in a statement.

To understand the on-ground situation, LocalCircles sought inputs from residents of Delhi and neighboring cities asking them if they or anyone in their family had symptoms in the last 30 days and how they got themselves tested in such a situation.

The survey received 11,059 responses from citizens located in all districts of Delhi-NCR. Of these, 64 percent of respondents were men while 36 percent of respondents were women, it said.

''Of those who had Covid symptoms, only 16 percent took RT-PCR test, 34 percent did at-home RAT (rapid antigen test), and 50 percent took no test,'' the NGO claimed.

Delhi on Sunday recorded 1,530 new Covid cases and three deaths in a day while the positivity rate rose to 8.41 percent, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the fifth consecutive day that Delhi recorded over 1,300 cases in a day. The fresh cases were detected out of 18,183 Covid tests conducted on Sunday. The fresh infections pushed Delhi's Covid case tally to 19,22,089 while the death toll rose to 26,232, the department said in its bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition – new research

Socially isolated people have differently wired brains and poorer cognition ...

 China
2
2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

2 held for rape, murder of tribal girl found dead at farm in Maha

 India
3
Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

Cerebellum contributes to higher cognitive functions: Study

 United States
4
NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celestial objects

NASA's flying telescope SOFIA returns to New Zealand to better observe celes...

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022