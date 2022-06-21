FACTBOX-Monkeypox cases around the world

More than 35 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases exceed 2,500.

Monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in west and central Africa and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere. Below is a list of non-endemic countries that have so far reported monkeypox cases, in alphabetical order:

ASIA-PACIFIC * AUSTRALIA, which on May 20 reported its first case, had confirmed eight as of June 10.

EUROPE * AUSTRIA confirmed first case on May 22 and a total of four as of June 13.

* BELGIUM had detected 62 cases by June 15, since its first two on May 20. * CZECH REPUBLIC detected first case on May 24, reaching a total of six as of June 2.

* DENMARK confirmed first case on May 23 and a total of 12 as of June 21. * FINLAND, which reported its first case on May 27, had confirmed three as of June 8.

* FRANCE had confirmed 183 cases by June 16. * GEORGIA confirmed its first case on June 15.

* GERMANY had reported 469 cases by June 21. * GIBRALTAR confirmed its first case on June 1.

* GREECE detected its first case on June 8 and confirmed a second on June 12. * HUNGARY confirmed its first case on May 31 and reached a total of five by June 17.

* ICELAND had reported three cases as of June 17. * IRELAND had confirmed 14 cases as of June 17, with its first on May 28.

* ITALY had detected 71 cases as of June 17, since its first on May 19. * LATVIA confirmed its first case on June 3, a second on June 8.

* LUXEMBOURG confirmed its first case on June 16. * MALTA had confirmed two cases as of June 17.

* The NETHERLANDS had confirmed 95 cases as of June 16, with its first on May 20. * NORWAY reported its first case on May 31, and a total of four cases on June 16.

* POLAND reported its first case on June 10, and had reported 12 in total as of June 15. * PORTUGAL confirmed seven new cases on June 21, bringing its total to 304.

* ROMANIA confirmed its first case on June 13. As of June 16, it confirmed four cases in total. * SERBIA reported its first case on June 17.

* SLOVENIA has reported a total of seven cases since its first on May 24. * SPAIN had confirmed 497 cases by June 16.

* SWEDEN confirmed its first case on May 19 and a total of 10 by June 15. * SWITZERLAND had confirmed a total of 40 cases as of June 20, after its first on May 21.

* The UNITED KINGDOM had 793 confirmed cases as of June 20, including 766 in England, 18 in Scotland, three in Northern Ireland and six in Wales. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

* ISRAEL had reported nine cases as of June 12, with its first on May 21. * LEBANON announced first case on June 20, the state news agency reported quoting the health ministry.

* MOROCCO reported its first case on June 2. * The UNITED ARAB EMIRATES had reported a total of 13 infections since its first on May 24.

AMERICAS * ARGENTINA had three confirmed cases as of June 17.

* BRAZIL had confirmed eight cases as of June 17, with first on June 8. * CANADA had confirmed 177 infections as of June 21.

* CHILE had reported two cases as of June 20. * MEXICO confirmed its first case on May 28, and had confirmed five as of June 15.

* The UNITED STATES had confirmed 112 cases in 21 states and the District of Colombia by June 16. * VENEZUELA confirmed its first case on June 12.

Sources: Data from World Health Organization and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Reuters stories, releases from local authorities (Compiled by Alizee Degorce, Andrey Sychev and Louise Rasmussen in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi and Bill Berkrot)

