Left Menu

COVID-19: Delhi records 1,383 fresh cases, one more death

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 20:54 IST
COVID-19: Delhi records 1,383 fresh cases, one more death
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi recorded 1,383 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.22 per cent and one more fatality due to the viral disease in a 24-hour period, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday.

A total of 19,165 tests to detect the infection were conducted on Monday, the department said.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's Covid tally has gone up to 19,24,532, while the death toll due to the disease has climbed to 26,239, it added.

Of the 9,491 beds in the city hospitals, only 264 are occupied, while the beds at the Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
2
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022