Left Menu

S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway

Earlier this month, South Korea designated monkeypox as a second-degree infectious disease, according to its four-tier system, with 22 contagious diseases including COVID-19, cholera and chickenpox being included in the same category.

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2022 05:52 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 05:52 IST
S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway

South Korea on Wednesday said the first two suspected cases of monkeypox virus have been reported in the country, adding that diagnostic tests were being conducted and health authorities will hold a briefing once the tests were completed. One of the people with suspected monkeypox, a foreign national who reportedly showed potential symptoms since Sunday, entered the country on Monday and is currently under treatment in an isolation bed at a hospital in the city of Busan, some 300 km (186 miles) southeast of the capital Seoul.

The other, a Korean citizen who showed symptoms while entering the country from Germany on Tuesday afternoon, has been admitted to Incheon Medical Center for treatment. "Diagnostic tests and epidemiological investigations on the monkeypox are being conducted and the health authority will swiftly hold a briefing to announce measures and response plans once the results are out," the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said in a statement.

KDCA, however, did not give further details of the individuals. Earlier this month, South Korea designated monkeypox as a second-degree infectious disease, according to its four-tier system, with 22 contagious diseases including COVID-19, cholera and chickenpox being included in the same category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022