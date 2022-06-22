Left Menu

Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are getting a divorce - NYT

Reuters | Updated: 22-06-2022 23:49 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 23:49 IST
Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are getting a divorce - NYT

Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch and actress Jerry Hall are getting a divorce, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/06/22/business/media/rupert-murdoch-divorce-jerry-hall.html on Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Murdoch got married to Hall in a low-key ceremony in central London in March 2016. Murdoch's divorce, his fourth, is unlikely to alter the ownership structure of businesses he holds stakes in, which include parent companies of Fox News and the Wall Street Journal, according to the report.

The Murdoch family's shares in the companies he founded reside in a strictly managed trust, the report said. Representatives for Hall did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment, while Bryce Tom, a spokesman for Murdoch, could not immediately be reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Burning space rocket debris lights up Iberian skies; Scientists probe the link between 'snow blood' and climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Burning space rocket debris lights up Iberian skies; S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022