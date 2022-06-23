PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 23

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK financial services co-operation with EU hit by Northern Ireland row https://on.ft.com/3zY7Pz0 - UK Infrastructure Bank pledges to make direct equity investments https://on.ft.com/3zUn2kz

- Poliovirus detected in London sewage samples https://on.ft.com/3OpSw66 - Investors flag concerns over weakening pay rules for non-execs https://on.ft.com/3ba3bmW

- Rail chief threatens to go over union's head on UK strikes https://on.ft.com/3tVxd4w Overview

- The breakdown of regulatory co-operation between the UK and EU over financial services has become "collateral damage" in the dispute over the Northern Irish protocol, according to peers. - The head of the UK's new 22 billion pounds ($26.95 billion) infrastructure bank said it is building the capacity to make its own direct equity investments, while defending the body from criticism for placing taxpayer money with external fund managers.

- The UK has declared a national incident after detecting poliovirus samples in sewage, as health authorities said the disease may be spreading between "closely linked" individuals. - Investors have warned ministers not to water down rules on how non-executives are paid because of concerns that any changes could compromise their watchdog role.

- Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines has threatened to cut out the striking RMT union and go straight to staff to help push through reforms if there is no progress on talks to avoid more industrial action. ($1 = 0.8163 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

